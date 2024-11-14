Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $212.47 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.