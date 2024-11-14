Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of XPO worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in XPO by 4.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Shares of XPO opened at $149.50 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

