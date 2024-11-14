Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

