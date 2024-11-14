Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,368 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $241.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

