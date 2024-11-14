Oppenheimer Raises Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target to $83.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $74.58 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $28,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,971,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,825,270.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $28,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,799,000 after buying an additional 936,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,232,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,327 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 782.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,286,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,925,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

