OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $155,098.30 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $155,098.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at $663,782.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OppFi Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 376,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,549. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OppFi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in OppFi by 18.5% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC boosted its position in OppFi by 1.3% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 920,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

