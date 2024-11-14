Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optex Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optex Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Optex Systems worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OPXS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. Optex Systems has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems ( NASDAQ:OPXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.20%.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

