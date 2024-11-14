OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OptimizeRx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15,965.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in OptimizeRx by 15.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.32. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.