OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OptimizeRx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimizeRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.32. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OptimizeRx
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.