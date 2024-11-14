Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Opus Genetics had a negative net margin of 324.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million.

Opus Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRD opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.22. Opus Genetics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.40.

Get Opus Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Opus Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.