Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $109,825,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,644,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,705 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. TD Cowen downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

