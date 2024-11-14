OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NVR by 57.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $9,105.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,052.58 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,442.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8,522.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $125.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 490.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.