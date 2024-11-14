OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 67.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Assurant by 62.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $213.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $214.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Assurant’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $103,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,240.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

