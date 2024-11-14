OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.