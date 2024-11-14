OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 3,952 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

