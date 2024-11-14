OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2,142.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.