Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Can United States Cellular Ride Higher on Its Spectrum Strategy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- HubSpot’s Growth in CRM: Can It Compete With Salesforce?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Neurogene Stock Plummets 44%: Is All Hope Lost for This Biotech?”
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.