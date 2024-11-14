Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.2% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

