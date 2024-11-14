Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.