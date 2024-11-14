Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 869,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,870.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

