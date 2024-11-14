Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $1.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -13.11 EPS for the current year.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

