Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$14.9 billion.

Pan Pacific International Price Performance

Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 24,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,257. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.