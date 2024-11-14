Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$14.9 billion.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. 24,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,257. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.
About Pan Pacific International
