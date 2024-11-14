Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$3.62 on Thursday, hitting C$30.90. 1,012,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,758. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.51 and a 1-year high of C$33.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.24.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.25.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.