Paul Mueller (MUEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 27th

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of MUEL opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Paul Mueller has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in the United States, North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, EU countries, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four reportable segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

