Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,906. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.
View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.