Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,906. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.32.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

View Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.