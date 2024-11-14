Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $130.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

