Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Perception Capital Corp. III has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $12.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFTA. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 341,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 82,154 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,825,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $1,622,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

