Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 12.4 %

PRDO stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 979.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 681,391 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 518,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 223,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,519,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

