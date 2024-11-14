Pete A. Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $42,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 298,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,356.07. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

