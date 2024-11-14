Pete A. Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $42,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 298,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,356.07. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Aviat Networks Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter. Aviat Networks had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AVNW
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aviat Networks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What are earnings reports?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.