Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Trading Down 0.7 %
Chewy stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.
Chewy Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
