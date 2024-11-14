Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,768 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

