Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 1,840 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth $12,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,562,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

