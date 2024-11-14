Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

BATS COWZ opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

