Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 4,520 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 107,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.