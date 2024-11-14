Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Reduces Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

