PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
PJX Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67.
PJX Resources Company Profile
PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PJX Resources
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.