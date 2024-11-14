PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

