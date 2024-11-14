Planning Capital Management Corp Has $159,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $235.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

