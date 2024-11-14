Plato Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.8 %

GILD opened at $92.63 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,029.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

