Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 633 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 47,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $510.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.73 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

