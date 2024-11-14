Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 79 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,611,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,107.25.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $804.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,007.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,037.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $784.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

