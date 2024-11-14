Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.22 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $591.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.