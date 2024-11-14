Plato Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $320.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.93. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

