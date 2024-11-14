Ploeg David Vander Sells 500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.6 %

KNX stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.21. 715,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,917. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 248.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 168.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.