Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 133000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
