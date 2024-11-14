Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,656 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.