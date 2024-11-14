Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after acquiring an additional 533,792 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,721,000 after acquiring an additional 216,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,203,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,523,000 after acquiring an additional 622,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.68.

Shares of CP opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

