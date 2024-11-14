Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,010,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after buying an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.18 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.