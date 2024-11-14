Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paychex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $146.53 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $114.72 and a one year high of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,480.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,231 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.