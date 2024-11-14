Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $145.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.83 and a 12 month high of $149.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
