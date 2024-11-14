Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 11,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 308,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 27.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.47. The company has a market cap of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primorus Investments news, insider Rupert Labrum purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,442.03). Company insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

