Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the October 15th total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSWW opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Principal Solar has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Principal Solar
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Solar
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.